Dove Cameron's 'Edgy' Side Would Be Perfect For The CW's Dark Sabrina The Teenage Witch Series

Getty Images / Archie Comics

When the CW announced its plan to develop Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack's dark reinvention of Sabrina the Teenage With, The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, one name instantly came to mind: Dove Cameron.

The Disney Channel star has been a fan-favorite to play the titular teenage witch ever since Riverdale creator and Archie Comics chief creative officer Aguirre-Sacasa mentioned that he and the writers were looking for a way to organically introduce Sabrina Spellman into the world of Riverdale for Season 2. Cameron has also been stroking the speculation flames on social media, where earlier this month she posted an Archie Comics panel, featuring Sabrina and Salem, to Instagram. In the caption? A phone emoji. (Aguirre-Sacasa not only liked the photo, but he started following Cameron shortly after — and he only follows 26 people, including the Riverdale cast.)

When MTV News caught up with Cameron this past June, she even expressed interest in pursuing the iconic role. "I love that kind of stuff," she said, referring to picking up the Spellman spellbook. "Tim Burton was my hero growing up."

Here's the thing: Cameron would be an excellent fit for the satanic world of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — and before you roll your eyes, here me out. The story is set in the 1960s with visual callbacks to Rosemary's Baby, The Exorcist, and other seminal horror films from that era — and Cameron has certainly got the right, doe-eyed look to channel Mia Farrow. It follows Sabrina, who on the eve of her 16th birthday has to decide if she wants to commit herself to the coven or try and live a normal teenage existence. But when a supernatural foe from her family's past, who goes by the name Madam Satan, shows up in Greendale with her own nefarious agenda, things start to get really, really dark.

That darkness is what makes Cameron perfect for the role. You may look at the 21-year-old blonde and see nothing more than an enthusiastic Disney Channel star, but according Cameron, she at one point was deemed too "edgy" for the House of Mouse. "I was told for years, before I signed with Disney, 'She'll never be on a Disney show. She's too edgy. She freaks us out,'" Cameron told MTV News. "I read really edgy [in auditions], and now the edgy roles pass me by because everybody thinks I'm so sunny!"

The Descendants star, however, likes to defy expectations. "I was told by a casting director at Disney that I wasn't funny, and now all I get are comedic roles, which is something I didn't know I could do," she said.

Now, Cameron wants a chance to showcase her dark side onscreen. "A lot of people read me as very dark because I can get very intense," she said. "I was always like that as a kid, too. I always liked the darker stuff. A lot of people ready my energy that way."

And what could possibly be darker than playing a teenage member of the occult who goes head to head with Satan herself? She's even a cat person! The signs are all there, people. The tea leaves have spoken.