Riverdale Gets A Satanic Companion Series Starring Sabrina The Teenage Witch

Madam Satan is coming to the CW. The network, in partnership with Warner Bros. TV, is adapting the ongoing Archie Comics series, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, reports Variety. There's currently a script order out for the one-hour "dark" occult drama.

The horror title, from Riverdale creator and Archie Comics chief creative officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, reimagines resident teenage witch Sabrina Spellman's origins as a super dark, supernatural tale starring Satan herself. (Yeah, this isn't the Sabrina The Teenage Witch you remember from your childhood.) The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is not for the faint of heart, either — it's one of the most artful and legitimately scary comic books on shelves right now.

The story is set in the 1960s — the visual callbacks to Rosemary's Baby, The Exorcist, and other seminal horror films from that era are abundant — and follows Sabrina, who on the eve of her 16th birthday has to decide if she wants to commit herself to the coven or try and live a normal teenage existence. But when a supernatural foe from her family's past, who goes by the name Madam Satan, shows up in Greendale, with her own nefarious agenda, things start to really get crazy. And really, really dark.

It's important to note that Sabrina would be a companion to Riverdale, the network's subversive teen noir drama, and not a spin-off. It's unclear if the two worlds would interact, as Betty and Veronica are minor characters in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Aguirre-Sacasa will serve as writer and executive producer on the series, along with fellow Riverdale EPs Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater. Lee Toland Krieger, who has directed several episodes of Riverdale, will also serve as EP and director.

While it's not 100 percent a done deal (yet), I'd say Sabrina has a pretty good shot of being ordered to series. (Perhaps with Dove Cameron as the teenage witch in question?) Berlanti has a successful track record with the network, while Aguirre-Sacasa's Riverdale has grown into a major hit. Here's hoping we can get that Josie and the Pussycats spin-off, too.