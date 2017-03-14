Jay-Z Is Taking A ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime Artist’ On Tour With Him

Getty Images

Back in July, Jay-Z called Vic Mensa “an incredible artist, a once-in-a-lifetime artist” at the release party for Mensa’s debut album. Now, Jay’s taken his co-sign one step further by adding the 24-year-old to his upcoming 4:44 tour.

Jay and Mensa will hit the road on a 31-date North American trek that kicks off on October 27 in Anaheim, California, before wrapping up on December 21 in Los Angeles.

The tour comes in support of Jay-Z’s 4:44 album, which became his 14th No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Now, it’ll also help Mensa promote his debut, The Autobiography, and give us a glimpse of the potential Jay saw when he signed the Chicago rapper to Roc Nation. Guesting on what may be one of the biggest tours of the year is a huge deal for Mensa, but he’s surprisingly chill about the whole thing, judging by this casual announcement:

See the full list of 4:44 tour dates, and check out Mensa's recent interview with MTV News below.