Jay-Z’s 4:44 Tour Is Coming To A City Near You

In the past month, Jay-Z has done all of the following, listed in order of increasing importance: re-added the hyphen to his name (and gone the all-caps route, for what it's worth); launched the rap career of his daughter, Blue Ivy; and released 4:44, his most pivotal album in years. Now, he's taking that experience on the road.

If you were worried you wouldn't be able to experience the pure catharsis of 4:44 in a live setting, worry no more. On Monday (July 10), Jay and Tidal announced a two-month North American tour in support of the album, kicking off in Anaheim, California on October 27 and concluding in Los Angeles on December 21.

Prior to hitting the road for 4:44, Jay will make previously announced festival stops in Philadelphia for Made in America, in New York City for The Meadows, and at Austin City Limits.

No word yet on whether Blue Ivy will join him onstage to perform "Blue's Freestyle/We Family." All things considered, it'd be fine if she didn't. That's a lot to put on a five-year-old.