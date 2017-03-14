Sony Pictures

The Rock Is Trying Really Hard Not To Cry In First Jumanji Trailer

Board games are so passé. Or at least that's what the first trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is trying to tell us. Modern teens need more visual stimulation, or something.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a continuation of the 1995 classic (not a reboot) with a twist: The film features a magic video game console that sucks players into the game, instead of the beloved playing board from the first film. The trailer introduces us to four wildly different teens who enter the game after discovering the old console during detention, transporting them to the jungle (hence the title) and into the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan.

Needless to say, pretty blond popular girl Bethany is not happy to be in the body of Jack Black, an "overweight middle-aged man." Alex Wolff, however, is pretty convincing as The Rock.

Sadly, Nick Jonas, who stars as Indiana Jones impersonator Jefferson "Seaplane" McDonough, is not shirtless in this trailer. But we do get to see Gillan kick ass, so at least there's that.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters December 20.