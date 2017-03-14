Maddie Ziegler Literally Levitates In Sia's New 'Rainbow' Video

Sia/YouTube

Plus, get to see what Sia looks like in animated My Little Pony form

Sia's empowering new song "Rainbow" is featured in the upcoming My Little Pony: The Movie, which is due out in early October. Because Sia's dual-colored wig is so iconic, it's only natural that the character she voices in the film, Songbird Serenade, would have the same hairstyle.

And when the song dropped last week, MTV News' Hilary Hughes asked an important question: Would Songbird Serenade have a smaller sidekick with identical hair, as Sia has with dance phenom Maddie Ziegler? That remains to be seen, but in the new video for "Rainbow," we at least get the real thing. Yes, Maddie is back.

The video, directed by Daniel Askill and choreographed by Ryan Heffington, features 15-year-old Ziegler wiggling and splashing around on a wet plane as many rainbows (fittingly) color the backdrop behind her, intercut with clips from the movie. At one point, she literally levitates and continues dancing in the air. It's pretty cool.

Ziegler has also starred in five previous Sia videos for "Chandelier" (the one that put her into the spotlight), "Elastic Heart," "Big Girls Cry," "Cheap Thrills," and "The Greatest." Earlier this year, she had a role in Colin Trevorrow's The Book of Henry.

If things continue this way, it's not out of the question for Ziegler to keep appearing in Sia vids well into her 40s. As long as Sia keeps making music, Ziegler needs to be there in her matching wig. No excuses.