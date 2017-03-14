Maddie Ziegler Battles Inner Demons In First The Book Of Henry Trailer

Focus Features

How well do you really know your neighbors? That's what Susan Carpenter (Naomi Watts) needs to find out for Christina Sickleman's (Maddie Ziegler) sake in the first trailer for director Colin Trevorrow's The Book of Henry, which dropped a day after its magical poster was unveiled.

The film follows the life of 11-year-old genius Henry Carpenter (It's Jaeden Lieberher) and his family as Henry uncovers his classmate Christina's dark secret about her step-father. After crafting a plan to save Christina — played by Ziegler without the Sia wig that helped launch her to prominence — Henry enlists the help of his mom (Watts) and his little brother (Room's Jacob Tremblay) to stop his friend's suffering.

Breaking Bad's Dean Norris plays the villainous step-father who's also the town's smarmy and diabolical police commissioner. Director Trevorrow also helmed Jurassic World and is currently working on the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX. Check out the daunting trailer above.

The Book of Henry is due in theaters June 16, 2017.