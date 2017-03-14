Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence Is Not The Person You Want To Be Trapped On A Plane With

For Jennifer Lawrence, the only thing more terrifying than being trapped on another movie set with Darren Aronofsky is being trapped in a tin can in the sky. Apparently, the mother! star is a nervous flyer.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lawrence revealed that she's been suffering from "plane anxiety" lately, but that it has less to do with the plane itself and more to do with her own fear of losing control. "I'm not afraid of the airplane, I'm afraid of me on the airplane and losing control of myself," she said.

It's led to some particularly embarrassing situations, like the time she shouted that the plane was going down mid-flight. "You know when they hit an air pocket and it feels like you’re falling? I did it on a night flight one time: 'We're going down! It's coming down!'"

More so, Lawrence once tried to jump out of an Air France flight. "I can't believe I didn't get arrested," she said. "I got really claustrophobic and I had to get out."

To be fair, Lawrence had a major scare earlier this summer when her private plane suffered double-engine failure IN THE SKY and had to make an emergency landing. So we're not blaming her for being a little nervous on flights these days.

If only Lawrence had a portable Kardashian tent to carry with her at all times, or, you know, something to soothe her anxiety. At the very least she could start carrying hand-written notes from Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe — written by herself, of course — in her purse, like, "Jen, you're doing amazing, sweetie. Love, Kris."

And if that's not an option, there's always wine and binge-watching episodes of The Real Housewives of New York.