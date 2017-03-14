Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Finally Dyed Her Hair Blonde Like Daenerys

Getty/HBO

After playing Daenerys Targaryen for seven seasons, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has begun her real-life transformation into the Mother of Dragons. On Tuesday (September 19), she showed off her new blonde hair on Instagram. Dany's platinum-blonde locks are almost as famous as her three — sorry, two — fire-breathing dragons.

"AAAAHHHHHHH SHHHHIIIII******," Clarke, a natural brunette, wrote. "I done did it. Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know."

Can you tell she's really, really stoked about her new 'do? She also thanked her stylists for "making this magical moment a reality."

Game of Thrones Season 8 reportedly begins filming in October, which could explain Clarke's timing. But her natural hair is shorter than Dany's, so even with the new color, she'd still need to wear a wig — unless an unexpected haircut is in the works for her character. Vanity Fair pointed out that in the books, Drogon burns Dany's hair. Talk about a bad hair day.