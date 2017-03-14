Will Daenerys Targaryen Have Jon Snow's Baby? And 9 More Game Of Thrones Finale Questions

Can Daenerys have children?

At the end of Season 1, Daenerys Targaryen was told by the priestess Mirri Maz Duur that she would never be able to have children following the blood sacrifice of her unborn son Rhaego. It's not like the witch said point-blank that Daenerys couldn't have children; she hid it in a thinly veiled prophecy. "When the sun rises in the west and sets in the east," she said after the silver-haired Khaleesi asked when Drogo would return to normal. "When the seas go dry and mountains blow in the wind like leaves. When your womb quickens again, and you bear a living child. Then he will return, and not before."

But in the Season 7 finale ("The Dragon and the Wolf"), Jon Snow counters the deceitful healer's claim with something along the lines of "how do you know if you don't try?" To be fair, he has a point. (That has to be the first time I've agreed with something Jon Snow has said.) But I refuse to believe all this talk about Dany's fertility in Season 7 was a mere coincidence.