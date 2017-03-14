Stephen Colbert Shocked Melissa McCarthy (And Everyone Else) With Sean Spicer's Emmy Cameo

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic + Alex Wong/Getty Images + Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Melissa McCarthy was one of the first winners to take home a prize at the 2017 Emmys, as she scored an award for her portrayal of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live days before the ceremony.

Bet you didn't think she'd ever come face-to-face with the man who inspired her absolute laugh riot of a performance, though. She definitely didn't, if we're going on her reaction to Spicer's unexpected cameo in Stephen Colbert's opening monologue, that's for sure.

Colbert took a minute to riff on politics at the top of the Emmys, cheekily calling out Donald Trump ("Oh hello sir, thank you for joining us! Looking forward to the tweets!") and addressing the President's hurt over never nabbing a statue for himself for The Apprentice. Shortly after that, Spicer came rolling onto the stage with McCarthy's mobile podium from SNL, and every single eyebrow in the room hit the ceiling.

The shock was genuine, but McCarthy kept it together — and had fully recovered from the surprise by the time she joined Dave Chappelle to present Donald Glover with his Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series Emmy for Atlanta.

Congrats to McCarthy on her Emmy and for retaining chill under pressure!