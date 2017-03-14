Chris Rock, Ava DuVernay, Killer Mike, And More Mourn The Loss Of Dick Gregory

Ethan Miller / Jim Spellman / Jason LaVeris

Jesse Williams, Big Boi, John Legend, and several others showed their admiration for the comedian and Civil Rights activist on social media

On August 19, Dick Gregory — a man who inspired generations with his sharp humor and passionate activism — passed away at the age of 84.

Gregory's impact resonated far beyond the walls of the clubs he packed in the early '60s, and has touched countless audiences and numerous notable pop culture figures, from Oscar-winning directors to drag icons to comedians and rappers just as passionate about politics as he was. Several stars took to social media to pay their respects to the late comedian and activist, and you can find a handful of their remembrances below.