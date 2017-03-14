Watch Miley Cyrus Put A Country Spin On ‘See You Again’ And ‘Party In The USA’

YouTube

Miley Cyrus fans, you may want to sit down for this one. Exactly ten years (to the day!) after Miley released “See You Again,” she’s returned with a live performance of it that’ll transport you back to the year 2007 and make you scream “SHE’S JUST BEING MILEY” all over again.

The Younger Now singer returned to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge today for an outdoor concert reminiscent of her fan-favorite Backyard Sessions. Performing on the front porch of her own Rainbowland Studio in Malibu, Miley — dressed in an oversized Elvis Presley shirt and turquoise cowboy boots — tore through twangy arrangements of her pop classics.

Most notably, Miley gave us updated versions of “See You Again” and “Party in the USA,” complete with a banjo, a violin, and a steel guitar. She also performed her recent singles “Malibu” and “Younger Now,” and for the required Live Lounge cover, she chose Roberta Flack’s gorgeous ballad “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.”

Whether you’re a new Miley fan or an old one, she truly has something for everybody.