Who's The Best Man For Are You The One?'s Alexis?

She decided to seal the deal with Joe -- but can't get Keith off her mind

Introducing the latest Are You The One? love triangle: Alexis, Keith and Joe. (Or Alexis, Keith and Zoe, depending on how you want to look at it. But for now, we'll be focusing on the former.)

While Alexis and Keith were drawn to one another from day one (hello, Boom Boom Room), their mutual trust issues kept them from building a deeper connection. After all, the West Virginia native was quick to kiss everyone in the house on a dare, causing Keith's faith in his crush to falter.

"If she would behave this way with me when I'm there, I can only imagine how she would be when I'm not there," he said.

And sure enough, that scenario was soon on the table when Jehovah's Witness-turned-plant-farmer Joe scored a one-on-one with Alexis. Keith's reaction to that? He promptly pursued Zoe. Alexis' reaction to that? She let the expletives fly and made it her mission to seal the deal with Joe in the French Quarter.

"This is what I do," she confessed. "If I think you're going to hurt me in any way shape or form, I'm going to beat you to the punch."

But despite Joe and Alexis' seemingly successful date, the brunette admitted in front of the whole crew that she couldn't get Keith off her mind. So who's the better match for this wild child? Sound off, and find out what happens between the trio of lovebirds on an all-new episode of Are You The One? Wednesday at 10/9c.