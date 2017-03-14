Alessia Cara's Acoustic Cover Of SZA's 'Drew Barrymore' Is Perfect For A Rainy Day

Getty Images

She uploaded it to YouTube, just like old times

Recent VMA Video of the Year nominee (and 2017 VMA performer twice over) Alessia Cara began a music career simply by uploading covers she sang to YouTube.

And over the weekend, Cara kept that tradition alive by uploading a simple, sparse, and gorgeous acoustic cover of SZA's first CTRL single, "Drew Barrymore." While SZA takes the original from rainy-day loneliness to sprawling inner monologue complete with strings at the end, Cara keeps it stripped back and lets her layered vocals pile on the emotion.

"This album is magic," Cara wrote in the video's caption.

You can relive Cara's empowering "Scars to Your Beautiful" VMA performance right here. And then, you can hear SZA break down her new album, CTRL, in a conversation with MTV News right here.