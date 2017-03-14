Fifty Shades Freed Trailer Teases Christian Grey And Anastasia Steele's Picture-Perfect Wedding

Universal

Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) have been through a lot during their turbulent courtship — tense contract negotiations, kinky sexual fantasies gone awry, general insecurities, uncomfortable dinner parties, squabbles over money, unhinged ex-lovers, bosses who can't keep their hands to themselves, and plane crashes.

But somehow, they've defied the odds and stuck it out, and in Fifty Shades Freed, the final installment of the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, Ana and Christian tackle the next step in their relationship: marriage. Holy crap.

Mrs. Grey will see you now... in the increasingly dramatic Fifty Shades Feed teaser trailer that was, uh, prematurely released on Sunday:

In addition to the Fifty Shades franchise's staple bedroom shenanigans and Mr. and Mrs. Grey's stunning nuptials, Fifty Shades Freed will also feature the violent return of Anastasia’s pervy former boss — and Christian's pseudo brother — Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson). And he's back with a vengeance. In one particularly harrowing scene, he holds a knife to Ana's throat.

Judging from the teaser, Fifty Shades Freed promises to tap into the psychological cat-and-mouse games of the book, which makes a lot of sense considering the screenplay was adapted by author E.L. James's husband, Niall Leonard. Between the unsettling car chase and the ominous gun violence, Fifty Shades Freed looks like the darkest film in the trilogy, so please enjoy shirtless Jamie Dornan while you still can.

Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters February 9, 2018.