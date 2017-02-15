In Fifty Shades Darker, All Men Must Die

Universal Pictures

Dakota Johnson has already established herself as the Fifty Shades franchise's unmitigated tour de force. Not to mention that she's the only one who seems to be in on the joke. In the first film, her character Anastasia Steele goes on a kinky journey of self-discovery; in Fifty Shades Darker, the only thing she's discovered is that all men are truly terrible. From her good "friend" José to her creepy boss to her domineering boyfriend, there's not a single man in Anastasia's life who deserves her time and attention — or any woman's attention, for that matter.

In fact, I spent the majority of Fifty Shades Darker imagining a shared universe in which Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons burn all of the men to the ground before riding off with Ana in tow. (Valar Morghulis, Ana.) She would learn more about her sexual self in one afternoon with Khaleesi than she would in five lifetimes with Mr. Grey, not that anyone should be subjected to five lifetimes with that mopey sadist.

There's nothing wrong with the sex in this movie. It's completely fine, and more importantly, consensual, even the impromptu elevator finger-banging. My main grievance against Fifty Shades Darker is that all of the men in Ana's life are god-awful. This is a film in which women can't own anything, not even a glass of wine, but somehow it's totally acceptable for a man to own a framed Chronicles of Riddick poster in his childhood bedroom. (It's not.)

Don't believe me? Let's count the many ways in which Ana was completely ignored, assaulted, and gaslighted by the men around her.