How Kailyn Defied The Teen Mom 2 Statistics And Graduated From College

Kailyn previously stated that she was "going to defy all of the statistics" on teen moms graduating from college -- and during tonight's brand-new episode, the young mother kept true to her word.

"Good job, Mommy!" Lincoln exclaimed as he and an equally ecstatic Isaac hugged their diploma-toting mom.

"Thank you, babe," a visibly emotional Kail replied, after wiping her eyes.

While Kail admitted pre-ceremony that she's unsure of what she will do next (graduate school or pursuing a career in television are on the table), the Delaware State University alum is the first Teen Mom 2 cast member to reach this milestone. It took six years of hard work in and out of the classroom, and she overcame tremendous odds: Less than 2 percent of teen moms who have a baby before they turn 18 earn a college degree by the time they are 30.

Regardless of what Kail decides is her next educational/professional venture, it's important to recognize this amazing achievement of obtaining her bachelor's.