5H's Lauren Jauregui Blasts Trump's DACA Reversal: 'You Disgust Me'

Far from the first time the Fifth Harmony has spoken out against Trump

President Donald Trump is planning to revoke the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy put in place by Barack Obama during his presidency, according to news that broke over the holiday weekend. DACA was enacted in 2012 to ensure that the children of undocumented immigrants would be able to stay in the United States to follow their dreams.

Of course, many Americans are outraged by Trump's move – especially children of immigrants, like Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui, whose mother traveled from Cuba in the 1960s to make a life in the U.S. On Monday (Sept. 4), the singer spoke up on Trump's choice media platform, Twitter, to blast the decision. She juxtaposed his plan to reverse DACA with his pardon of Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff known for his aggressive detaining of undocumented immigrants and brutal conditions in his county jail.

"You disgust me," Jauregui wrote. "You and your squad of Republican elite/cowards are truly sick humans. Pardoning criminals and criminalizing the vulnerable."

This is far from the first time that Jauregui has spoken out against Trump. In January, she penned a scorching open letter in People, deeming Trump's travel ban "disrespectful to humanity." In 2016, she wrote a letter in Billboard about being a bisexual woman and how Trump supporters are spreading hate: “Your words are worthless, because your actions have led to the single-handed destruction of all the progress we’ve made socially as a nation."

Jauregui talked to MTV News about her activism earlier this year, explaining that it would be "hypocritical" for her not to use her platform.

"I understand a lot of people get involved in the entertainment industry to be the distraction. Because that is what art is at the end of the day: It’s an escapism that we all crave," she said.

"It would be very hypocritical for me not to do everything I possibly could," she continued. "But I personally can’t tell anybody what they should be doing. It’s a very scary time for a lot of people; they feel scared to speak up."