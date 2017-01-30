Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Pens Scorching Letter Against Trump’s Muslim Ban

Getty Images

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui has been vocal in her opposition to Donald Trump from the start, but now she's detailed her dissent in a passionate open letter to the United States of America and its new leadership.

Published on Monday (January 30) via People, Jauregui's letter encourages all those who read it to get involved with their local communities as well as with organizations like the Intercommunity Peace and Justice Center and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Jauregui cited America's violent history, noting that everyone but indigenous peoples is or is descended from an immigrant. "Everything you’ve been taught, everything you know, this nationalism you’ve had instilled in you since you were born here or came here, is all a sham," she wrote. "When we all start to wake up and realize that our comforts are fleeting and more money is never going to save this world, maybe, just maybe, will we be able to return back to the grace of America’s principle values."

She urged protesters and marginalized people to fight back against the Trump administration. "We need to come together and let this administration know that we are not going to stand for another Nazi Germany or Stalin Russia or Mao Zedong China."

Jauregui ended her message with a call to action: "We cannot afford woke tweets and Instagram posts alone...Take your future back into your hands."