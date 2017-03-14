Ed Sheeran's 'Game Of Thrones' Song Is, Of Course, About Body Parts

James Devaney/GC Images

Game of Thrones has a long history of inviting musicians to appear on the show, notably when Coldplay drummer Will Champion helped soundtrack the bloodshed of The Red Wedding. Sunday night's (July 16) Season 7 premiere was no different — except this time, it was someone whose presence on the show actually kind of makes a lot of sense given his history with period medieval dramas and fantasy epics. Of course, I'm talking about Ed Sheeran.

As "Shape of You" stays steady on the Hot 100 for its 26th week, the singer made his show debut as a Lannister soldier trekking through Westeros with his compadres. He meets and ends up sharing some food and wine with Arya Stark — played by known Sheerio Maisie Williams, whose fandom got the showrunners to cast Ed in the first place — but not before singing a lilting tune in the middle of the woods.

Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi told Billboard that Sheeran sang lyrics taken directly from George R. R. Martin's books accompanied by a melody Djawadi penned for the scene. "It was kind of like [Season 3's 'The Bear And The] Maiden Fair,' where I went in and wrote melodies for lyrics from the book," he said. "Ed sings those lyrics and he's great."

Those lyrics, by the way, include "for hands of gold are always cold but a woman's hands are warm." Classic Ed. Always singing about body parts.