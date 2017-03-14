What It's Like To Impersonate Shawn Mendes -- While Shawn Mendes Is Standing Right There

Shawn Mendes is ruling MTV this Friday night: First up, the singer will be the first artist to kick off the network's return of MTV's Unplugged at 8/7c. Then, he will Dare to Live with Rory Kramer at 11:30/10:30c (three brand-new episodes of Ridiculousness will air in between the aforementioned programs).

In a sneak peek from Dare to Live below, Rory meets the recent VMA performer for the first time. The two immediately hit it off in Japan, and the videographer decides to make Shawn perform. But there's a twist.

"I'm going to be a Shawn Mendes impersonator," Rory reveals in the video above. "I'm a really good impersonator." And to prove it, footage featuring Rory as the one and only Rob Dyrdek is shown. This Friday lineup is all related!

But how is Rory's impersonation of Shawn? And where do the guys take their talents? Watch the clip to find out -- and catch Dare to Live at 11:30/10:30c (as well as Shawn on MTV's Unplugged at 8/7c and Ridiculousness beginning at 9/8c!)