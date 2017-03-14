Shawn Mendes Is Jump-Starting MTV's Unplugged Revival Series

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes already rules the radio, and now he's bringing his catchy, chart-topping songs to television in a whole new way. On Thursday, September 8, he's kicking off a fresh new season of MTV Unplugged — yep, MTV's iconic franchise is back, and Mendes is the perfect pop star to launch the revival.

"I'm so thrilled and honored to be able to help bring the Unplugged series back," the Illuminate singer said. "It's a show that truly highlights artistry and brings unique performances to fans that they can't see anywhere else."

Classic MTV Unplugged performances were traditionally stripped-back, acoustic takes in a small live setting, but the 2017 version takes things up a notch. Each show will be held at a different location that has special significance for the musician, so get ready to travel around the country each time you tune in. (Don't worry, Air MTV doesn't have any baggage fees.)

As for Mendes, he's in good company. This season promises a superstar lineup in keeping with MTV Unplugged's storied past across genres and artists, including Nirvana, Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Adele, and Lil Wayne. Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry, who are set to perform at this year's VMAs, have participated as well.

Speaking of the VMAs, Mendes will also take the stage at the big show, giving you a taste of what to expect when his Unplugged special airs a few days later on Thursday, September 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Prepare to have "There’s Nothing Holdin' Me Back" stuck in your head for the next month or so.

Be sure to tune into the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, airing live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See all the nominees here and get voting now!