Charli XCX Slows Down 'Boys' In New Acoustic Remix

Charli XCX recently gave "Boys" an acoustic makeover, but rest assured, it's still a bop. Her new version, released Thursday (August 31), slows down the boy-crazy song and gives it a slightly more romantic vibe. Can you imagine Joe Jonas eating pancakes or Jack Antonoff getting swole to this tune?

Earlier this summer, a whopping 60 famous boys agreed to pose pretty for the music video, which includes a sexy car wash, rose petals galore, a giant pink teddy bear, ice cream, and puppies. And Charli XCX is just getting started. This fall, she's joining Halsey and PARTYNEXTDOOR for the Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour. Perhaps one of Charli's many fellas will crash a performance? Keep your fingers crossed.

In the meantime, let's remind you who's who in "Boys." From Wiz Whalifa to Diplo to Riz Ahmed, can you name all the famous faces Charli recruited?