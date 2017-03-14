Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Fifth Harmony Throw Fifth Member Off The Stage During VMA Performance

Fifth Harmony had tons of devilish tricks up their sleeve for their VMA performance of "Angel" and "Down" on Sunday night. Not only did they knock themselves off their feet, but they knocked a fifth member off the stage right at the beginning of their performance.

As the opening notes of "Angel" kicked off, Normani, Ally, Dinah and Lauren took the stage, dressed as astronauts, with a mysterious fifth member (symbolizing the departed Camila Cabello). As they took off their space helmets, the fifth Moon Person was whisked away, leaving more room for 5H to do their thing.

Eventually, Fifth Harmony made the jump too, trust-falling backwards before launching into some intense choreography.

Transitioning into "Down," Gucci Mane took the stage with his fiancée Keyshia Ka'oir, serenading her with his verse on the song.

And just when you thought it couldn't get any crazier, rain started to fall from the ceiling, leaving Fifth Harmony sopping wet and heaving with the satisfaction of a performance well done.

Fifth Harmony just released their self-titled album last week, and won the Best Pop award earlier in the night. They're also up for Best Choreography.

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees and vote for Best New Artist now!