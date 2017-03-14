Fifth Harmony Choke Back Tears While Accepting Best Pop At VMAs

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Harmonizers, your girls have won! Fifth Harmony beat out Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus for Best Pop at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Normani, Dinah, Ally and Lauren — along with their "Down" collaborator Gucci Mane — took the VMA stage after Paris Jackson dropped a politically charged speech.

"Thank you so much to our families. We know that it's not easy raising four women," Normani Kordei said. "We put you through hell and back."

"This is such a monumental moment for us," Ally said, tearing up and grabbing her bandmates. "I'm just grateful for how far we've come."

Fifth Harmony won their first VMA three years ago, when they nabbed the Artist to Watch trophy for "Miss Movin' On." Despite changes in their lineup, the group is stronger than ever. Mix that with more mature music and a move from performing at the pre-show to the main stage this year, and the girls are pretty happy.

Dinah also started crying while saying her thank yous, and even Gucci seemed in shock.

"I never won an award or prepared a speech, but I want to thank Fifth Harmony for letting me be part of a beautiful record," he said.

The 2017 VMAs have touched down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, airing live on MTV. See the full list of winners and keep up with all of the night's biggest VMA moments!