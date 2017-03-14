Lorde Performs Six Melodrama Tracks Like You’ve Never Heard Them Before

Bonus: Lorde talks about reimagining Melodrama

In a bonus interview with Lorde, the 20-year-old says she rarely does acoustic sessions, but it felt appropriate for Melodrama, especially with tracks like “Hard Feelings / Loveless.”

“A lot of Melodrama is really about taking these traditionally young, female emotions. It was kind of interesting to me to take those and amplify them and make them into something kind of transcendent,” she said. “I feel like having the girls out on the roof and making a really beautiful multi-part harmony, and just getting to have a sing, is what should have always happened with Melodrama; what the DNA of it is.”

She added, “My thing is always to make music that sounds like the inside of a heart.” Mission accomplished!