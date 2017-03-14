Miley, Lorde, The Weeknd, And 5H Will Perform At The 2017 VMAs

When Katy Perry lands at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, she’ll have an impressive gang of stars taking the stage alongside her.

Perry, who is hosting this year’s VMAs, will perform at the star-studded show, alongside (*drumroll please*) Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Got all that? Allow us to reiterate, in dope video style:

This year’s crop of performers includes three Artist of the Year nominees — Sheeran, The Weeknd, and Lorde will vie for that prize, alongside Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, and Ariana Grande. Meanwhile, Perry and The Weeknd boast five nominations each, while Lamar leads the pack with eight nominations.

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees here and get voting now!