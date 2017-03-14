Who Will The White Walkers Kill Next On Game Of Thrones? And 9 More Burning Questions

Is Jon Snow the son of Rhaegar Targaryen?

While it's not 100 percent confirmed (yet), from what we’ve been able to piece together with the information available, all signs point to yes. Last season, we learned that Jon was the son of Lyanna Stark, who died shortly after giving birth to baby Jon in the Tower of Joy, located near the Red Mountains of Dorne. Ned promised his dying sister that he would raise the baby as his own. But who is Jon’s father? There’s really only two possibilities: Robert Baratheon or Rhaegar Targaryen, the former Crown Prince of Westeros.

Lyanna was supposedly kidnapped by Rhaegar (a.k.a. Daenerys's older brother). The abduction triggered Robert's Rebellion, a yearlong war led by her betrothed Robert Baratheon to get her back. But thanks to a few thinly veiled clues revealed in "Eastwatch," it's extremely likely that the dragon prince didn't forcefully kidnap Lyanna after all. In one of his old journals, High Septon Maynard wrote that Rhaegar had his marriage to Elia Martell privately annulled in Dorne before marrying another woman in a secret ceremony. It’s pretty evident that the bride in question was none other than Lyanna Stark, the winter rose. These two crazy kids fell in love and ran away together, and from their forbidden union, Jon was born — a legitimate heir to the Iron Throne. Drogon's approach on Jon all but confirmed this.