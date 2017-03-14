Will Jon Snow And Daenerys Targaryen Be Allies? And 6 More Game Of Thrones Questions

Is Varys telling Daenerys the truth?

Seeing how Varys has been talking about his allegiance to the realm and its people since Season 1, I'm going to say yes. Varys and Littlefinger are two sides of the same coin. Both men are wily and discreet in their machinations, but whereas Littlefinger is only out for himself, Varys truly puts the realm's fortune before his own. As he told Daenerys in Season 7, Episode 2, he knows "that people have no better chance" than her as queen. However, that was before Melisandre came knocking on Dany's door at Dragonstone. If there's one thing Varys despises more than selfish and unfit rulers, it's magic.

If Melisandre has a seat at the table, will that test Varys's loyalties to Daenerys? Or will he be able to look past Melisandre's magic for the good of the realm? After all, winter is coming, and right now, the Night's King is the biggest threat to humanity that Westeros has ever known. So there's not a whole lot of time for infighting.