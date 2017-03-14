Louis Tomlinson Takes You On A Tour Of His Hometown In New Music Video

Louis Tomlinson is really "proud" of his new music video for "Back to You," his second solo pursuit since One Direction's hiatus began last year. Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals both feature on the track, which details a tumultuous, toxic relationship Tomlinson gets wrapped up in.

The music video, which dropped hours after the single on Friday (July 21), is way less intense. Tomlinson walks the streets of his hometown — Doncaster, England — giving you a glimpse into his childhood. He even plays some soccer, his go-to sport, though I guess football would be the more accurate term, given the location.

It's easy to forget that before Tomlinson was a world-famous pop star, he was just your average lad. In a recent interview with Noisey, Tomlinson explained that his friends from Doncaster keep him grounded.

"I like to think that if I came out in some awful tracksuit," he said, "they'd all tell me about it on WhatsApp, and in three months time I'd be like, thank you for telling me, I looked like a right dick! Because if you get to a stage where you disconnect from those friends from home, other people don't really dare go there... You can surround yourself with super successful celebrities, but you can get swallowed up in the glitz and the glam of it all."