The Reason Taylor Swift Is Suing A DJ For $1

What’s the case about?

Swift first alleged that Mueller reached under her skirt and grabbed her behind during a photo-op backstage at the Denver Pepsi Center in June 2013. Two years later, Mueller, an ex-radio DJ from Colorado, sued Swift for $3 million, claiming her accusations were false and had cost him his reputation and his job and at the radio station KYGO-FM. A month later the pop star countersued Mueller to make a point about assault victims coming forward. The singer’s lawyers have recently reiterated that Swift doesn’t care about the money: In fact, she’s suing Mueller for a symbolic $1 because she wants other women to know that they “can always say no.”

A photo of the alleged incident does exist, and while Swift and her team tried to keep it private, TMZ leaked the shot last year. The photo shows Mueller’s arm behind Swift’s back. A clear view of his hand is blocked in the photo, and the DJ has repeatedly denied that he touched Swift inappropriately.

On Tuesday, Mueller took the stand and defended himself again. "I know my palm was facing down. I do know that, sir," Mueller told the judge on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, her mother, Andrea Swift, teared up as she gave her testimony. She gestured to Mueller and said,“I don’t want to make her relive this moment over and over again … but we didn’t want him to get away with it.”