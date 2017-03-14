Jennifer Lawrence Had A 'Kardashian Tent' On The Set Of Her New Film Mother!

Getty Images

She has to keep up with them!!!

Jennifer Lawrence is really, truly just like us. OK. So maybe we don't all have an Oscar, or an adorably tiny dog named Pippi, but when it comes to reality TV, JLaw is our girl. A self-proclaimed Real Housewives fanatic, Lawrence's reality TV consumption is well-documented on the internet, but this latest reveal really puts the depth of her obsession into perspective.

In the coveted September issue of Vogue magazine, the 26-year-old cover star opened up about the intense experience of filming her current beau Darren Aronofsky's psychological thriller mother!. At one point during production Lawrence even hyperventilated and dislocated a rib. (Ouch.)

"I ended up getting on oxygen," she told the magazine. "I have oxygen tubes in my nostrils, and Darren's like, 'It was out of focus; we've got to do it again.' And I was just like, 'Go f—k yourself.'"

In order the help Lawrence unwind from the emotional toll of her role between takes, the crew made the reality TV aficionado a "Kardashian tent," a magical place where the actress could catch up on her TV and eat her favorite snack. "It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop — and gumballs," she said. "My happy place." Kim Kardashian would be proud.

Unfortunately, Aronofsky doesn't share Lawrence's enthusiasm for Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe. "He just finds it so vastly disappointing," she said. (Maybe he prefers Life of Kylie?)

It's OK, Jen. We support your TV viewing habits.