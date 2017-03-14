Paramount Pictures

Jennifer Lawrence Is Attacked By Her Fixer Upper In Creepy New Mother! Trailer

The first full trailer for Darren Aronofsky's psychological thriller mother!, starring Jennifer Lawrence, has finally dropped — and it's one hell of a messy trip.

What begins as a Nicholas Sparks movie about a beautiful couple (played by Lawrence and Javier Bardem) renovating their quaint country home escalates into a full-on horror show by the trailer's end, when their tranquil existence is disrupted by the arrival of a pair of uninvited guests. From there, Lawrence's character, and the couple's gorgeous abode, begin to unravel.

Honestly, who can blame her? She just spent months turning that dump into her picture-perfect dream home, and now Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer — and their kinky antics — are ruining everything. Rude. With its bleeding lightbulbs, disintegrating walls, and creepy houseguests, mother! might be the most terrifying episode of HGTV's Fixer Upper ever.

mother! hits theaters September 15, so prepare to add Lawrence and Aronofsky to your 2018 Oscar pool.