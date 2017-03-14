Master P Spent Major Coin On His Daughter's Birthday Gifts

Nothing's too good for daddy's little girl, as proven on the latest 'My Super Sweet 16'

My Super Sweet 16 parents are known for giving their children a milestone party to remember -- and during tonight's brand-new episode, Master P did just that for his daughter Itali.

"Since you got accepted to college and it's your eighteenth birthday, let's throw a party!" the entrepreneur/rapper told his girl.

But when she asked for a car, he wasn't as enthusiastic (more on how that unfolded later). The inspiration behind her day: the country that bears her name (but not the same spelling).

"I love Italy so much -- the romance, the art, the buildings," the budding artist explained. "Since I can't go to Italy this year, I'll bring Italy to me."

Enter the gladiators carrying Itali into the bash, a red, white and green color scheme, a cake featuring popular tourist attractions (think the Colosseum and the Leaning Tower of Pisa) and a performance featuring the birthday girl, plus her brother Romeo Miller (Lil Romeo!) and sister Cymphonique.

Oh, and that aforementioned vehicle request? The lady of the day got not one, but TWO rides.

"Didn't you say you wanted a Bentley?" Master P declared from the luxurious convertible, after Itali received a Tesla from Romeo.

"I'm shaking -- my heart is beating out of my chest. I don't even know," Itali stated. "I cannot be more grateful." We feel you, girl.

What did you think of Itali's shindig, hosted by Master P? Sound off in the comments!