Super Sweet 16 Heroes: Remembering The Party-Planning Parents Who Made It All Happen

The birthday guys and gals are the guests of honor on My Super Sweet 16 -- but if it weren't for their extremely gracious parents, these teens would not be able to have their glamorous dream bashes realized. Cars, glitzy decorations, musical guests -- the whole shebang.
In honor of the beloved MTV series returning -- don't miss the festivities beginning May 14 -- we're taking a look back at some memorable moments featuring the kiddos' thoughtful moms and dads. From Sean Combs to Lil Wayne plus other non-celeb guardians who ensured their offspring had an evening to remember, check them out below -- and stay with MTV News as we approach the return of Super Sweet 16 on Sunday, May 14 at 7/6c!
-
Quincy's dad Sean Combs
You know, the music titan. Quincy's "Stunna Sixteen" was quite the affair (featuring Bow Wow, Omarion and a slew of other acts), thanks in large part to his famous father.
-
Reginae's dad Lil Wayne
Not only did the rapper gift his daughter with a BMW and a Ferrari, Weezy arranged a monumental surprise guest for his little girl: a performance by Nicki Minaj.
-
Carlysia's dad Gerald Levert
The R&B singer's daughter had musical aspirations of her own, and she even took took the stage to serenade her guests with an original tune (much to Gerald's delight).
-
Sean Kingston's mom Janice
Even though the "Beautiful Girls" crooner's mama couldn't make it to the extravaganza in Jamaica, she had quite the gift waiting for her 18-year-old offspring back home (a Bentley!).
-
The triplets' (Ashley, Candace and Jessica) dad
Catering to one child's vision for this type of milestone occasion can be a challenge -- and this Cali patriarch was juggling three strong-minded daughters. Still, the Las Vegas-based celebration (destination alert!) went off without a hitch, and the gals adored the unexpected Sugarcult (courtesy of their father).
-
Sophie's mom
Who could forget the Florida native squealing "Mommmmmmmmm!!!!" -- after the doting parent brought her breakfast in bed on the anniversary of her birth.