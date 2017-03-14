Super Sweet 16 Heroes: Remembering The Party-Planning Parents Who Made It All Happen

The birthday guys and gals are the guests of honor on My Super Sweet 16 -- but if it weren't for their extremely gracious parents, these teens would not be able to have their glamorous dream bashes realized. Cars, glitzy decorations, musical guests -- the whole shebang.

In honor of the beloved MTV series returning -- don't miss the festivities beginning May 14 -- we're taking a look back at some memorable moments featuring the kiddos' thoughtful moms and dads. From Sean Combs to Lil Wayne plus other non-celeb guardians who ensured their offspring had an evening to remember, check them out below -- and stay with MTV News as we approach the return of Super Sweet 16 on Sunday, May 14 at 7/6c!