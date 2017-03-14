Super Sweet 16 Heroes: Remembering The Party-Planning Parents Who Made It All Happen

You know, like Lil Wayne...

The birthday guys and gals are the guests of honor on My Super Sweet 16 -- but if it weren't for their extremely gracious parents, these teens would not be able to have their glamorous dream bashes realized. Cars, glitzy decorations, musical guests -- the whole shebang.

In honor of the beloved MTV series returning -- don't miss the festivities beginning May 14 -- we're taking a look back at some memorable moments featuring the kiddos' thoughtful moms and dads. From Sean Combs to Lil Wayne plus other non-celeb guardians who ensured their offspring had an evening to remember, check them out below -- and stay with MTV News as we approach the return of Super Sweet 16 on Sunday, May 14 at 7/6c!

  1. Quincy's dad Sean Combs

    You know, the music titan. Quincy's "Stunna Sixteen" was quite the affair (featuring Bow Wow, Omarion and a slew of other acts), thanks in large part to his famous father.

  2. Reginae's dad Lil Wayne

    Not only did the rapper gift his daughter with a BMW and a Ferrari, Weezy arranged a monumental surprise guest for his little girl: a performance by Nicki Minaj.

  3. Carlysia's dad Gerald Levert

    The R&B singer's daughter had musical aspirations of her own, and she even took took the stage to serenade her guests with an original tune (much to Gerald's delight).

  4. Sean Kingston's mom Janice

    Even though the "Beautiful Girls" crooner's mama couldn't make it to the extravaganza in Jamaica, she had quite the gift waiting for her 18-year-old offspring back home (a Bentley!).

  5. The triplets' (Ashley, Candace and Jessica) dad

    Catering to one child's vision for this type of milestone occasion can be a challenge -- and this Cali patriarch was juggling three strong-minded daughters. Still, the Las Vegas-based celebration (destination alert!) went off without a hitch, and the gals adored the unexpected Sugarcult (courtesy of their father).

  6. Sophie's mom

    Who could forget the Florida native squealing "Mommmmmmmmm!!!!" -- after the doting parent brought her breakfast in bed on the anniversary of her birth.