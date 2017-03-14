Can Camila Be Trusted After Casting a Challenge Burn Vote?

Johnny Bananas accused her of being disloyal, but she insisted he was being overly dramatic

In the Challenge XXX house, loyalty is in the eye of the beholder.

On Tuesday night’s episode, Johnny Bananas and Camila — who took home the gold medal as partners on Battle of the Exes — found themselves on opposite sides of the playing field. An unspoken alliance that developed among most of the eight winners of “Cool Under Fire” decided it was time to nominate Cory into The Presidio to stop him from executing his Veteran Hit List. But when it came time to officially vote, Camila defected.

Camila, who had a history of flirting and canoodling with Cory, said she wanted to spare her friend and alleged recent hookup buddy. Instead, she moved to throw Hunter to the wolves. Her justification? He’d hit her with tomatoes during the previous mission.

Needless to say, this didn’t go over well with Bananas’ bunch. Johnny accused Camila of being a turncoat and said her attempt to protect Cory was effectively a move to send him home.

“Maybe the reason you didn’t say Cory’s name is that you just got done [air quotes] building a sandcastle with him down on the beach,” Johnny said. “No one’s buying it, Camila. We know what you did. She’s lost all trust and all integrity in this game. She’s rogue. She’s a loose cannon. I can’t trust anything that’s gonna come out of her mouth.”

Bananas moved on to remind Camila that Cory was one of the main reasons she failed to take home the gold on the Invasion finale, as Cory held her back during a decisive partner segment.

“I don’t trust Camila anymore,” CT added. “I don’t trust her.”

Still, Camila argued that her vote was meaningless and that the guys were making South American mountains out of molehills.

“Everything happened the way you guys wanted it to happen,” she insisted. “Are you kidding me?”

At the very least, Camila managed to get Cory on her side, which became all the more important after he beat Derrick H. in the looming elimination round.

“Camila went out of her way to protect me,” Cory said. “I won’t forget that.”

But will it be enough to save her?

What do you think — did Camila really burn bridges by casting her vote for Hunter, and is Johnny right to have his doubts about her trustworthiness? Or are Bananas & Co. overreacting, and has Camila proven loyalty that transcends the most recent nomination ceremony? Share your thoughts, and see if The Camilanator comes out next Tuesday at 9/8c!