Teen Mom 2 Anger: Will Jenelle Ever Forgive Barbara Following Their Custody Settlement?

Case closed.

Jenelle and Barbara's custody battle regarding Jace was finally resolved during tonight's brand-new Teen Mom 2. The outcome: The seven-year-old's grandmother will remain his primary custodian -- while his mother will be granted time every other weekend, split holidays, plus all access to his medical/school records.

"I had nothing in place, so now visitation is in place," Jenelle told her fiancé David and a group of their friends (right after exiting court). "When I say I will be getting Jace, I will be getting Jace."

Even though a settlement was reached, Jenelle could not mask her unrelenting anger toward her parent.

"I'm not forgiving my mom for this, and I will never forgive her for this," Jenelle insisted, shortly after stating she would not extend a wedding invitation. "I will not consider her as my mom anymore, and I will consider her as Barbara now. She has completely ruined our f**king relationship."

