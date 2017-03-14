Dr. Luke's Legal Team Wants To See Lady Gaga In Court

Neil Mockford / Jason LaVeris / Raymond Hall

The ongoing legal battle between Dr. Luke and Kesha has just brought another big name into the proceedings — and it's Lady Gaga. And, additionally, Lady Gaga's phone, as Dr. Luke is after a series of text messages that were exchanged between the two singers that reportedly detail his alleged abuse and sexual assault.

The New York Post's Page Six reports that Luke's legal team is going after Gaga for both the text messages and her deposition in Luke's defamation case against Kesha.

Luke's lawyer, Jeffrey Movit, has been pursuing Gaga — a friend of Kesha's, one who's vocally supported her throughout this ordeal — because the spreadsheet she provided of their text messages is heavily redacted, according to a new Supreme Court filing, and she "has refused to remove the redactions, claiming that the redacted materials are irrelevant and address unspecified ‘private matters.'"

Gaga's lawyer says that she's unavailable to appear in court because of her schedules for both her Joanne World Tour and her film endeavors, and this checks out: She's in the midst of filming A Star Is Born, and the North American leg of her tour kicks off on August 1 in Vancouver.

Though Movits has offered to go to Gaga in order to get the deposition, she and her team have not responded with a date, and Movits is now planning to approach a judge on August 8 to force Gaga to deliver her deposition. His team reiterated in a statement that “this motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke’s counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request, a deposition date from Lady Gaga.”

Gaga's team followed up with a statement to Billboard, saying that "she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process. Dr. Luke's team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga's role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests."