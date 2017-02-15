Kesha Releases Emails That Appear To Show Dr. Luke Berating Her For Her Weight

Getty Images

New court papers reportedly reveal emails in which Dr. Luke criticized Kesha for her eating habits and appearance

Since filing suit against Dr. Luke in 2014, Kesha has alleged that the producer made abusive remarks to her throughout the course of their work together, especially pertaining to her weight. Now, emails reportedly released in new court papers seem to support her longstanding claim that Dr. Luke's behavior contributed to her eating disorder.

In early court papers, Kesha said that Dr. Luke had called her a "fat fucking refrigerator." The emails her team has released to the court show exchanges between Dr. Luke and Kesha's manager, Monica Cornia, that include similar comments about the singer's appearance and eating habits.

An email Dr. Luke reportedly sent in 2012 reads, "We were having a discussion on how [Kesha] can be more disciplined with her diet. there have been many times we have all witnessed her breaking her diet plan. this perticular [sic] time — it happened to be diet coke and turkey while on an all juice fast."

In an earlier email, Dr. Luke allegedly claimed that "A[-]list songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight."

The emails also reportedly show evidence of a conflict over the lyrics to Kesha's song "We R Who We R." When Kesha tried to change a line to remove a reference to drinking in a club, Dr. Luke allegedly said, “I don’t give a shit what you want."

In January, Dr. Luke asked the court to add a defamation claim to his countersuit, citing texts exchanged between Kesha and Lady Gaga in which Kesha claimed that Dr. Luke had sexually assaulted another unnamed singer. Now it seems that Kesha is bringing out her own receipts.