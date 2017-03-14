Teen Mom 2's Leah Teaches Her Twins An Important Life Lesson

When Ali stated she didn't want to do tumbling any longer, Gracie had some opinions about it

When Leah first learned her daughter Ali suffered from muscular dystrophy, the Teen Mom 2 cast member maintained a brave front for her children as she and ex Corey navigated the unknowns correlated to this lifelong battle. And while the mother of three knows much more now than she did when Ali was first diagnosed, there are still moments that require additional explanation to her other children regarding Ali's medical condition.

Case in point: During this week's episode, Ali explained that she no longer wanted to do tumbling because it was "too hard." However, Ali's twin Gracie did not quite understand and declared her sister's decision was "dumb."

"What works for you may not work for Ali," Leah calmly told her girls in the middle of a car ride. "So what you think is dumb may not be dumb for Ali. It is hard for her to do it."

While Gracie persisted, Leah drove home the point that certain situations will present additional challenges for Ali -- and, for now, that's the way it will be.

"She did her best, and Ali has learned it is hard for her," Leah stated. "There are some things in life that are going to be a little bit harder for her."

An important lesson: Life is not the same for each individual -- and it's imperative to do your best to understand and accept this as fact. While kids may have a tougher time comprehending this, it's not a challenge to clearly state this and remind them to keep negative judgement inside. To keep watching Leah and her girls, don't miss brand-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 every Monday at 9/8c.