J. Cole Surprised Fans At Kendrick Lamar's Live Show By Joining Him Onstage

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Wednesday night (July 26) at a DAMN. tour stop in Detroit, Kendrick Lamar surprised the crowd by bringing out none other than J. Cole — a moment that was, of course, captured on smartphones throughout the arena.

After a quick tease from Kendrick, Cole — who had performed at the same venue the night before — took the stage and immediately went into 2016's "Deja Vu," then "A Tale of 2 Citiez" and "No Role Modelz." Because this is 2017, the videos arrived online nearly instantaneously, and they're good.

This latest moment is further proof of how Kendrick has been diligently attending to his fans lately. Earlier this month, he made a fan's dreams come true by helping her complete a crowdfunding campaign and hanging out with her backstage at his show. Cole, meanwhile, hits Toronto on Friday (July 28).

The DAMN. tour is scheduled through September. We can't wait to see who's next up for a surprise performance.