Kendrick Lamar Hung Out With A Fan After Paying Her Crowdfunding Campaign

Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar is spending the summer touring behind his excellent DAMN. album, and over the weekend, he performed at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. But he also took some time to hang out backstage with a fan — and give her a gift she'll never forget.

As Complex points out, Kendrick super fan Jennifer Phillips has "been to every show Kendrick has had in Dallas including the first one that even he forgot about lol," she wrote on Instagram, "and one in Austin." She's been supporting Kendrick and his label, TDE, for nearly a decade, she said, almost as long as she's been living with a spinal-cord injury that left all four limbs paralyzed. In 2016, Jennifer began a GoFundMe page to raise money for a modified van that could let her travel more easily to see shows.

The page caught Kendrick's attention, and he took care of the van himself. Then he invited Jennifer to meet him backstage, where he presented her with an autographed DAMN. jacket, on which he wrote a personalized note calling her "an inspiration."

"For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure [you're] comfortable driving the city," Kendrick wrote in what he admitted to her is "sloppy" handwriting. "A gift from me to you."

Jennifer showed her appreciation on Instagram: "Thank God for you Kendrick and I will continue to pray for you. And like I said, next time I'm driving myself to your show lol." You can read both Kendrick's note and Jennifer's response below in full.