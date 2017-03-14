Watch Kesha's Childhood Home Videos In 'Learn To Let Go'

RCA

Kesha's upbeat new song, "Learn To Let Go," will help you move on from the past. This release is just as powerful as "Praying," the leading single off Rainbow, her long-overdue third album that will finally arrive August 11. In a moving personal essay for HuffPost, she explained exactly what the song means to her.

"My mom is always telling me how you have to learn to accept that you can’t try to control everything," Kesha revealed. "When you realize that you are not the one in control and you stop holding onto regrets ― it’s liberating. Your past only has as much effect on your future as you want it to. It’s about embracing your past, but not letting it define you."

This message is especially meaningful given Kesha's highly publicized legal battles with her producer Dr. Luke, whom she accused of sexually and emotionally abusing her. The "Learn To Let Go" music video's visuals, however, are a bit more lighthearted.

Kesha wanted "Learn To Let Go" to inspire feelings of "childlike innocence" and nostalgia, so she decided to recreate her real-life home videos. To make things even more personal, she recruited her mom, Pebe Sebert, to help her write the song. The result is equal parts adorable and empowering.

"If you let your demons haunt you, they will haunt you forever," Kesha wrote. "Learn from your mistakes but don’t dwell on them, and if you feel like someone has wronged you, let that be their problem ― not yours."