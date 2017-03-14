Sony Music Has Cut Ties With Dr. Luke

Getty Images

Sony Music has decided to show Dr. Luke the door.

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the label will end its relationship with the producer born Lukasz Gottwald, whose own label Kemosabe Records was established as a subsidiary to Sony in 2011.

For nearly three years, Dr. Luke has been entangled in a series of lawsuits with Kesha after the singer accused him of raping and emotionally abusing her. It's not clear whether Sony's decision to sever ties with Luke has anything to do with the ongoing legal battle, nor is it clear what effect the separation will have on the outcome.

In January, Kesha filed a claim noting that Luke's contract with Sony would expire in March, leaving her without the larger company's protection: "The end of this contract means that Sony may no longer have any role in the creation of Kesha’s music, leaving Kesha’s livelihood in the hands of a person aiming to bankrupt her and her family," read the claim.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Dr. Luke has also been removed from his position as CEO of Kemosabe Records. Whether Kemosabe will continue to operate without Luke — and whether Kesha is still contractually bound to the producer — remains to be seen.