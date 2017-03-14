Here’s How Jay-Z’s 4:44 May Be Tied To That Solange Elevator Fight

Getty Images

To hear Jay-Z tell it, he named his most recent album 4:44 after waking up at 4:44 a.m. to write the shockingly vulnerable title track. But a new fan theory points out that those same three numbers coincide with the location of a particularly tumultuous time from Jay’s past.

Almost a month after the album’s release, Twitter user @StephenOssola has pointed out a strange coincidence: The address of NYC nightclub Le Bain, which is located at The Standard Hotel, is 444 West 13th Street. That’s also the building that houses the elevator in which Beyonce’s sister Solange Knowles attacked Jay-Z after the Met Ball in 2014.

Coincidence? You decide.

Following that 2014 incident, rumors abounded that the fight was about Jay’s alleged marital infidelity, which he addresses on 4:44’s title track. Adding to the puzzle is “Kill Jay Z,” the album’s opening track, in which Jay actually refers to the fight: “You egged Solange on / Knowin’ all along all you had to say you was wrong.”

It’s possible that the street address is just a coincidence, but with the Solange connection and the way Jay confesses to cheating on “4:44,” that doesn’t seem very likely. The mysteries continue to unwind...