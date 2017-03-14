Macklemore And Lil Yachty’s New Song Sounds Like It’s Coming From An Ice Cream Truck

Getty Images

Macklemore and Lil Yachty are two of the most bafflingly positive dudes in hip-hop, so it should come as no surprise that they’ve teamed up for a song so sweet it’ll give you a toothache.

On “Marmalade,” Macklemore basically does his best Lil Boat impression, giving his vocals more Auto-Tune than usual. He raps about what a “great fucking movie” Toy Story 3 is, then hands the reigns to Yachty, who sounds right at home on the ice cream truck-sounding instrumental (in other words, it’s super similar to “Broccoli” and “iSpy”).

“This beat so happy, I will never frown,” Yachty raps, believably, before closing out with the more scathing bar, “Fuck the cops and fuck Donald Trump, bitch it’s Macklemore and Lil Boat.”

“Marmalade” follows the equally lighthearted “Glorious” as the latest single from Macklemore’s upcoming solo album. And it sounds like the Ryan Lewis-less project will be packed with even more upbeat numbers. The Seattle MC told Radio 1’s Zane Lowe on Wednesday (July 26), “I always try to give a different pallet of sounds and textures and vibes. This album, I was in a good place, man... for the most part, if I’m in a happy place and life is good, that’s going to be reflected in the music.”