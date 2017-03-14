Is The Hound Actually Azor Ahai? And 9 More Game Of Thrones Questions

Will Jon Snow make his father and brother's same mistakes?

A huge point of contention between Jon Snow, King in the North, and Sansa Stark, Lady of Winterfell, in this episode is how best to deal with the Umbers and Karstarks, two houses who violated their ancestral oaths to House Stark and fought alongside Ramsay Bolton in the Battle for Winterfell. The Umbers, in particular, are directly responsible for Rickon Stark's death, seeing as they're the ones who handed him over to Ramsay and killed poor Shaggydog. (For that alone, the punishment should be exile.)

Sansa suggests giving the strongholds of the Umbers and Karstarks away to those who loyally fought with House Stark, but Jon refuses. He believes a unified North is the best plan of attack against the looming threat of the White Walkers. Per Jon's logic, Alys Karstark and Ned Umber, the children of Houses Karstark and Umber, should not be held accountable for their fathers and brothers' past mistakes. That's all noble and good, but isn't that the kind of thinking that got Ned and Robb killed? Sansa thinks so — and she has a point. There should be rewards for loyalty and punishments for treason. That's Ruling 101.

Jon knows how lead, but does he know how to rule? I'd argue that, no, he does not. He's too empathetic, whereas Sansa has spent years learning from the most tactical masterminds in Westeros. She knows that in order to win the game, you can't always play by the rules — and that applies to Cersei Lannister and the Night's King. Jon would be wise to listen to her.