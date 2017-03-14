Usher And James Corden Sing 'Yeah!' Like It's 2004 On 'Carpool Karaoke'

CBS/YouTube

In the span of only a few years, James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" segment on The Late Late Show has become a staple of the music and entertainment world. And in the latest installment, this new world meets the old one head on in the form of a trip to the Hollywood Walk of Fame — with none other than Usher.

As soon as he hops into Corden's SUV, Usher recruits Corden to immediately belt out two of his most beltable songs: "Burn" and "Yeah!," both of them taking a run at Ludacris' playful verse in the latter. (If only Liam Payne could've been there as Lil Jon's proxy.) Then, it's off to polish up Usher's Walk of Fame star which, all things considered, looks better than some, uh, others have looked recently.

Usher and Corden hang out and cruise around long enough to dip into "OMG" and "Caught Up" too, and they also help a crew of guys push a stalled car into a collision shop. "I had no idea when I got in your car that I'd end up pushing cars and also cleaning my star," Usher says near the end, prompting Corden to sum up the entire ethos of the segment in a simple sentence: "This is the beauty of it."

Watch all the excitement in the video above. Usher's latest album, Hard II Love, dropped last September.