Liam Payne Wants To Put His Hands On Your Waist On Zedd's 'Get Low'

Liam Payne/Twitter

Let's be clear about something: Since 2003, the title "Get Low" has meant the Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz song and no others. Several artists have subsequently named their songs "Get Low" in that 14-year span — including Waka Flocka Flame, Nicki Minaj, and Flo Rida; Dillon Francis and DJ Snake; and 50 Cent, Jeremih, T.I. and 2 Chainz — but there is only one canonical "Get Low." At least, that was the case up until Thursday (July 6).

Now, Zedd has linked up with Liam Payne for their new sexy bop, the latest effort at dethroning Lil Jon in the "Get Low" wars.

Zedd made a point to compliment Payne to Beats 1 back in May for helping him bring it to life. "Without Liam I might've not have finished this song. He really pulled it towards the direction that I would not have and I love where it is," he said. Zedd also referred to "Get Low" as having a "Drake-ish sound," which is true when you consider the bright, deep dance tracks Drizzy has released in 2017 ("Passionfruit" and "Get It Together" specifically).

Fourteen years from now, we may come to see this "Get Low" as the definitive "Get Low." Until then, enjoy the song as another entry into Payne's burgeoning solo career of seduction jams.